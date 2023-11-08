Garbage heaps near Faridabad court

Heaps of garbage lying near the Sector-12 court in Faridabad is a mockery of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. Stray cattle can also be seen rummaging in the pile of used polybags. The civic body must take the matter seriously and ensure that garbage is lifted at the earliest. — Preeti, Faridabad

Damaged electricity pole a threat to passers-by

Abroken electricity pole in Nangalia Ranmokh village under the Kosli sub-division of Rewari district needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned. The pole poses a threat to residents and passers-by as it may collapse at any given time following a strong gush of wind. The authorities need to look into the matter and get a new pole installed at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. Rajesh Kumar, Kosli

Traffic congestion in Dharuhera town

FReQUENT traffic jams on Bhagat Singh Chowk in Dharuhera town of Rewari district exposes the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned towards traffic congestion. An adequate number of traffic police officers must be deployed to manage the traffic.

Kamal Yadav, Dharuhera

