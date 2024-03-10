Garbage in Meham pond, NGT notice to Chief Secy, Rohtak DM

Rohtak, March 9
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Haryana Chief Secretary, Rohtak District Magistrate (DM), Haryana State Pollution Control Board member-secretary and local municipal authorities over alleged dumping of garbage and filling of loose earth in a pond at Meham town in Rohtak district.
The orders passed by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member of the NGT, noted that as per an application moved by Rakesh Bhardwaj and other complainants, Darbari Mal pond at Meham had been filled with garbage and untreated waste water and a portion of the pond had been encroached upon by the land mafia.
“Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010,” the orders maintain.
The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 13.
