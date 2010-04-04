Garbage not being lifted from houses in Yamunanagar

The system of lifting door-to-door garbage is not being followed in all wards and mohallas of the city under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This facility is not being conducted properly localities such as -- Chopra Garden, B Block, Gali No3 behind Shiv Shakti School, Ward 22. The matter was mailed to the senior authorities, including vehicle operator concerned, but in vain. Though the service is being provided well in some wards that is where some VIPs or staff are residing. Recently, a MC team visited Indore. Hope the concerned department will act promptly in the matter. Radahiya, Yamunanagar

Welcome provision in annual budget

It is heartening to note that the Yamunanagar Jagadhri Civic body has passed an annual Budget of Rs 300 crore for 2022-23. The Budget has a provision wherein the twin cities are to be made free from stray cattle and dogs. Specially, stray dogs are found in packs in almost every street of the twin cities. They have become a source of nuisance as well as a cause of accidents. It is now hoped that the coming year will see some improvements in the solution to the problem of stray dogs.

Dr Yugesh Kumar, Yamunanagar

