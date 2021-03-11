Garbage not collected for past three days

Tractor-trailers are not collecting the garbage from the city. The problem is major in Ward 3, where the garbage has not been collected for the past three days. The waste is strewn around the garbage mounds. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action is being taken. People are dumping home waste on the roadsides and green belts. The public dustbins are overflowing with garbage everywhere. So far, the MCG officials have failed to take action. Ravinder Yadav, Gurugram

Stray cattle, waste dumps a common sight

While the government is claiming to promote Kurukshetra as a tourist destination, stray cattle and garbage dumps narrate a different story. Finding stray cattle eating from garbage dumps is a common sight here. In the process of looking for food, the cattle strewn the garbage. Many times the waste is also set on fire instead of disposing of the same in a scientific manner. The administration must pay some attention towards sanitation in the city. People must be challaned for dumping garbage in the open. Ajay Kumar, Kurukshetra

Encroachments congest market in Jhajjar

Encroachments by shopkeepers at the main market, the Silani Gate area and old bus stand road in Jhajjar town have congested the road, leading to traffic jams. Articles kept outside the shops and makeshift balconies raised up to 4ft on the road by a majority of the shopkeepers in the markets are a common sight, but the authorities concerned are yet to take action against them. Vikram Singh, Jhajjar

What our readers say

