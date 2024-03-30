Garbage piles up outside Karnal Mini-Secretariat

Garbage is piling up near one of the gates of the Mini-Secretariat, reflecting poorly on the sanitation system in the city. The authorities should take note of it and ensure that garbage is not dumped near the Mini-Secretariat. Sanitation workers should take note of the situation and clear the site at the earliest. Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Adampur residents getting polluted water

The Public Health Engineering Department has been supplying contaminated water to the residential areas of Adampur in Hisar district for many days. The water is not only unfit for consumption, it cannot be used for basic chores too, such as cleaning utensils and washing clothes — to say nothing of using it for bathing. It is murky and has an unpleasant odour. A few residents purchase potable water from private suppliers, but most families that are unable to afford that luxury are forced to drink polluted water. Subhash Chander, Adampur

Encroachments in Rohtak

Rampant encroachments made by shopkeepers in Rohtak cause inconvenience to residents and commuters. Very little space is left for vehicles to pass through the markets due to the encroachment. The authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the problem. Chander Mohan, Rohtak

