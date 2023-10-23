Garbage piling up, MCG asks RWAs, ex-councillors to step in

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 22

With no end in sight to the sanitation workers’ strike, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is enlisting the help of residents and former councillors to help it clear the loads of garbage piling up across the city.

Leaving no stone unturned to ensure good sanitary conditions, the corporation has roped in at least 300 new employees and arranged additional tractor trollies. MCG Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Naresh Kumar said the civic body has engaged seven different agencies to ensure cleanliness in various areas. Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) too have been urged to join efforts to help maintain proper sanitary conditions in the area.

Kumar insisted that they would not let the sanitation workers’ stir take a toll on the state of cleanliness in the city. “We have called upon the representatives of RWAs and senior citizens to come forward to help,” Kumar added.

“The MCG is working with Residents’ Welfare Associations, former councillors and residents. If the (striking) workers try to thwart sanitation-related activities, action will be taken against them,” warned Kumar.

Sanitation officials are ensuring regular collection of garbage in areas in which regular and contractual workers have been on strike.

Another official said the MCG recently had an audience with representatives of the sanitation workers’ union, but that the meeting was inconclusive.

Arun Kumar, president of Sector 15, Part-2 RWA, stressed, “The sanitation workers should do their bit in keeping the city clean.” He noted that while the protesting workers are within their rights to raise their voice, they must not play fast and loose with the health and well-being of the city residents.

