Garbage strewn all around in Panchkula sector

The inner road of Sector 21 (part2) near Sky World School, Panchkula, is in a pathetic state as garbage is strewn all over. Residents throw their household waste at their will and even garbage collectors empty their carts there (as shown in the picture). Morning walkers are inconvenienced as there is foul smell and flies all around. The authority concerned should get it cleaned and a board should be installed with heavy fine warning. —Kanwar Lakhan Bir Singh, Panchkula
Shortage of Haryana roadways buses on local routes
Shortage of Haryana Roadways buses on local routes,especially during the late hours, have become a cause of inconvenience for commuters. People have to wait for long at the bus queue shelters and other points for the buses. Those buses plying on longer routes don't allow the passengers of local routes to board the bus. The passengers are forced to depend on private taxies, including the private vehicles, being used as taxies. The government should pay some attention and improve the services on this route. —Ajay Kumar, Ambala
Exempt farmers from toll tax
Tractor owners are exempted from toll tax but tax is being charged from farmers when they pass through the toll barrier on four-wheelers other than tractors. Why is this contradictory practice being followed at the toll barriers. As defence personnel protect the nation, farmers too produce food and feed the nation, hence the farmers should also be exempted from toll tax just as the Army personnel. —Virender Singh, Rohtak
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings