Garbage strewn all around in Panchkula sector

The inner road of Sector 21 (part2) near Sky World School, Panchkula, is in a pathetic state as garbage is strewn all over. Residents throw their household waste at their will and even garbage collectors empty their carts there (as shown in the picture). Morning walkers are inconvenienced as there is foul smell and flies all around. The authority concerned should get it cleaned and a board should be installed with heavy fine warning. —Kanwar Lakhan Bir Singh, Panchkula

Shortage of Haryana roadways buses on local routes

Shortage of Haryana Roadways buses on local routes,especially during the late hours, have become a cause of inconvenience for commuters. People have to wait for long at the bus queue shelters and other points for the buses. Those buses plying on longer routes don't allow the passengers of local routes to board the bus. The passengers are forced to depend on private taxies, including the private vehicles, being used as taxies. The government should pay some attention and improve the services on this route. —Ajay Kumar, Ambala

Exempt farmers from toll tax

Tractor owners are exempted from toll tax but tax is being charged from farmers when they pass through the toll barrier on four-wheelers other than tractors. Why is this contradictory practice being followed at the toll barriers. As defence personnel protect the nation, farmers too produce food and feed the nation, hence the farmers should also be exempted from toll tax just as the Army personnel. —Virender Singh, Rohtak

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com