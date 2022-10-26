Garbage strewn on roadsides

HEAPS of garbage can be spotted on roadsides in the city. Dustbins kept in public places are lying broken, which has led to scattering of garbage and other waste on the roadsides. Stray animals rummaging through the waste has also become a common sight in the town. The garbage outside the Civil Hospital remains unattended, where scores of patients are daily witnessed. It is high time authorities ensure cleanliness in the city. Parveen, Rohtak

Dirty water accumulates on Jhajjar streets

RESIDENTS of Ward 10 are have been bearing the brunt of accumulated dirty water for the past several months, following lack of proper drainage facilities. The residents have run from pillar to post to get the issue resolved, but to no avail. The stagnant water not only emanates foul smell but also becomes a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned must resolve the issue on priority. Gopal, Jhajjar

Potholes irk Rohtak residents

ROHTAK residents are irked by potholes on the new bus stand road that leads to the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, inconveniencing commuters. These potholes have become one of the prominent reasons behind frequent road mishaps, especially during the night. Without any delay, the authorities must initiate the recarpeting work on the road. Sandeep Kumar, Rohtak

