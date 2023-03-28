Garbage thrown in open spaces

Empty spaces and vacant plots in Sector of 16 and 17 in Hisar have turned into garbage dumping grounds. People residing in adjoining localities dump trash of their houses in these sectors. The authorities should take action against those who throw garbage in the open.

— Anil Jalandharia, Hisar

Poor drainage irks Sec 16 residents

Poor storm water and sewerage ails the civic infrastructure in major parts of the city. Even the so-called posh residential areas face the problem. Sector 16 is among those areas, which bear the brunt of waterlogging for more than 48 hours after it rains. While rainwater inundates roads and market areas, slush and filthy conditions after every downpour in Sector 16 irk residents and commuters, who pay all kinds of taxes. A transparent system is needed to keep a check on officials responsible for the lapse. — Satish Goyal, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture, which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]