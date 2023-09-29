Garbage under bridge

HEAPS of garbage lying under a bridge built on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the BPTP crossing produce an unbearable stench. The absence of proper and scientific ways of waste disposal has led to pathetic civic conditions in the area. In addition, stray cows can be seen feeding on the garbage, which also include the medical waste. The waste is basically dumped outside the waste transfer yard of a company responsible for the city’s garbage disposal. The authorities concerned need to take an immediate action to ensure proper waste disposal in the area. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Unsafe power meters

Anumber of power meters in market and residential areas of Narwana are installed on single poles, posing a great threat to locals and stray animals. Sometimes, around a dozen meters can be seen installed on both sides of a pole. To make it worse, these are also installed at low heights, leading to a risk to the lives of passers-by. The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam should look into the matter to ensure these meters are installed at higher heights and that not more than five meters are installed on a pole.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Tilted trees posing threat to locals

Trees in residential areas and parks of Sector 6 are tilted towards the road, causing a potential risk of damage to vehicles parked under them. Many of these trees, grown near parking spaces, touch the wires of electric transformers, endangering the lives of residents and passers-by. The municipal corporation officials should inspect these areas and come up with a proper solution.

M Deena Dayalan, Panchkula

