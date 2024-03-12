IAS officer Garima Mittal deputed to Central Government

Chandigarh, March 11
The Haryana Government has placed services of IAS officer Garima Mittal, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad City Transport Services Limited, and CEO, Faridabad Smart City Limited, at the disposal of the Central government, to be posted as Director in the Ministry of Commerce.
She will be on deputation for five years.
