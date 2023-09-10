Gas cylinder explodes in Haryana’s Ambala, 6-yr-old child among 3 suffer serious burns

PTI

Ambala, September 10

A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food shop in Haryana’s Ambala district on Sunday resulting in serious burns to three people, police said. The shop is located in a market in Shahzadpur.

A six-year-old child was among those who got badly burnt and all the three were admitted to the civil hospital here.

According to the police, six nearby shops were also damaged. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

When the incident happened, the shopkeeper had just opened his shop and there were only a few customers, police said.

Nearby shopkeepers said the blast was so powerful and it appeared as if a bomb had exploded.

The glass panes of one shop broke and the shutter of another got uprooted due to the impact of the cylinder explosion.

Cracks also appeared in the walls of some other shops built nearby. A bike parked outside the shop was also damaged.

Since it was a holiday, most of the shops in the market were closed and there were very few people in the market, otherwise there could have been a huge loss, police said. The matter is being investigated, they added.

#Ambala