Gastro Dept of PGIMS to train health workers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 8

The Department of Gastroenterology of the PGIMS here, along with conducting health awareness drives across the nation, will now train doctors posted at the Community Health Centres (CHCs), Public Health Centres (PHCs), private practitioners and other healthcare workers on the prevention and treatment of liver and stomach related diseases like jaundice, obesity, etc.

Dr Parveen Malhotra, head of the department (HoD), will head the programme as the chief trainer. “ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is an online medium of training for doctors and healthcare workers across the nation. We will work towards the treatment, prevention and eradication of misconceptions related to jaundice, liver, stomach related diseases, de-addiction, and other diseases. PGIMS has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with ECHO India for the same,” the HoD said. He said the department was the Haryana Government’s only model treatment centre for Hepatitis-C under the National Viral Hepatitis Central Programme.

#Rohtak