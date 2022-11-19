Gate passes 'not issued' for 6,100 quintals of basmati

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 18

After the Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) Chief Administrator suspended eight employees and terminated services of two employees of the Karnal grain market for allegedly not making entries of paddy on the e-NAM portal on Thursday, a fresh revelation has come to the fore. Gate passes for around 6,100 quintal basmati paddy, which is procured by private players, were allegedly not issued by the employees.

Record available with committee Though a team of the HSAMB, Panchkula, found that entries of paddy were not made on the e-NAM portal, officials claimed that the record was available in a register of the market committee and was also with the arhtiyas.

The team that conducted an inspection on November 15 observed that due to non-issuance of gate passes and non-registration on the portal, employees and officials had caused a loss to the government exchequer in terms of taxes.

Following such irregularities, HSAMB Chief Administrator Raj Narayan Kaushik had placed the employees, including Ashwani Mehta, Deepak Tyagi, Jai Parkash, mandi supervisors, Suresh, Pardeep Sheoran, Pardeep Malik, Sombir, auction recorders of Karnal mandi, and secretary-cum-executive officer of the mandi under suspension. The services of two contractual employees Dilawar Singh, mandi analyst, and Amit Kumar, lab executive, had been terminated.

“Gate passes of around 6,100-quintals were not issued, which has caused a loss to the government exchequer. The Chief Administrator has taken action against the employees. Those involved in the malpractice will not be spared,” said Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav.

Secretary-cum-executive officer Sunder Singh, who has also been suspended, said at the time of inspection, he was not at the grain market. “I have a charge of two grain markets — Indri and Karnal. I was at the Indri grain market on November 14 evening and came to Karnal grain market on November 15 afternoon after the inspection team called me. Negligence was done at the part of employees deputed on gates and it was not my fault,” said Singh.