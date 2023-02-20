Gau Raksha Dal seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 19

Three days after the Bhiwani deaths, the Haryana Gau Raksha Dal came in support of 'gaurakshaks' and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Acharya Yogender, state president, Haryana Gauraksha Dal, at a press conference held here today alleged that a police team went to Shrikant's home, one of the accused, on Friday and broke the gates of his house and nabbed his two brothers, mother and wife.

He also accused the police teams of beating up Shrikant's wife, who was two-month pregnant due to which she delivered a dead child.