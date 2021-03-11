'Gau rakshaks' seek Haryana CM Khattar's intervention to 'safeguard' them

Tribune News Service

Gurugram April 29

“Yes, we carried weapons but these were licensed and for our protection. We are being framed with doctored videos. We did not overstep our role, but were accompanied by the police while nabbing a cow smuggler. The man in question was caught removing cow skin. He escaped from the police and hid in the house of a villager and we got him out. The villagers started gathering there and cornered us. They would have killed us, so we got our guns out,” said one of the “gau rakshaks”, allegedly booked as the unidentified man who roughed up and threatened and forcibly took away an alleged cow smuggler in Nuh village.

Vandalism unacceptable Vandalism in the name of cow saving is leading to huge resentment. What if villagers would have acted in angst? It would have been a major issue. There have been many instances of groups going around armed, taking up the role of the police, which is unacceptable. — Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA, Nuh Booked under political pressure We have done nothing wrong. They had not abducted anybody without police permission. The police were informed, but this man was trying to escape, so what should a citizen do in such a case? Acting under political pressure, the “rakshaks” have been booked. — Acharya Yogender, Gau Rakshak , Haryana

It was a few days ago that a series of videos went viral on various social media accounts titled “Taking away the cow smuggler” wherein purported “gau rakshaks” are seen forcing a man into an SUV at gunpoint.

Two similar videos were posted which showed men carrying sticks and arms.

After the uproar and intervention of the Congress MLA, Aftab Ahmed, a case was registered.

Meanwhile, following an FIR in Nuh against “unidentified” men for allegedly roughing up and “nabbing” an alleged cow smuggler, “gau rakshaks” across the state have taken to the streets, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the same.

Claiming to be framed with “false” and “doctored” videos which went viral, the “rakshaks” have demanded the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter “for safeguarding their interests and reputation”. The tug-of-war of the videos has left entire district disturbed right before EID, with the police stepping up security.

“Who are they? What authority do they have to get into the house threatening people with guns and virtually abducting them. This vandalism in the name of cow saving is leading to huge resentment. What if villagers would have acted in angst? It would have been a major issue. There have been many instances of various groups going around armed, taking up the role of the police, which is unacceptable,” said Aftab Ahmed.

“We have done nothing wrong. They had not abducted anybody without police permission. The police were informed, but this man was trying to escape, so what should a citizen do in such a case? Cow smuggling is going out of hands. The man in video was caught removing the hide of a cow red-handed. Acting under political pressure, the “rakshaks” have been booked. We have started protests in all districts which will intensify if this FIR is not quashed,” said Acharya Yogender of the Gau Raksha Dal, Haryana.

Speaking to The Tribune, Sri Kant Marore, coordinator for the VHP and the Bjarang Dal in the area, said they won’t take this lying low.

“Media showed just a clip not the entire video. We were helping the police and will continue doing that. We are being threatened and are openly attacked and fired at by smugglers and the entire villages support them. We won’t take it,” he said.

SP Varun Singla said an FIR was registered on the basis of videos and the statements of the victims were being recorded. We would ensure peace and calm and no untoward incident would be tolerated.

#Khattar