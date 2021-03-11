'Gau rakshaks' seek Haryana CM Khattar's intervention to 'safeguard' them

Claim videos being circulated on social media are doctored

'Gau rakshaks' seek Haryana CM Khattar's intervention to 'safeguard' them

Gau Rakshaks take to the streets, demanding safeguarding of their rights. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Gurugram April 29

“Yes, we carried weapons but these were licensed and for our protection. We are being framed with doctored videos. We did not overstep our role, but were accompanied by the police while nabbing a cow smuggler. The man in question was caught removing cow skin. He escaped from the police and hid in the house of a villager and we got him out. The villagers started gathering there and cornered us. They would have killed us, so we got our guns out,” said one of the “gau rakshaks”, allegedly booked as the unidentified man who roughed up and threatened and forcibly took away an alleged cow smuggler in Nuh village.

Vandalism unacceptable

Vandalism in the name of cow saving is leading to huge resentment. What if villagers would have acted in angst? It would have been a major issue. There have been many instances of groups going around armed, taking up the role of the police, which is unacceptable. — Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA, Nuh

Booked under political pressure

We have done nothing wrong. They had not abducted anybody without police permission. The police were informed, but this man was trying to escape, so what should a citizen do in such a case? Acting under political pressure, the “rakshaks” have been booked. — Acharya Yogender, Gau Rakshak , Haryana

It was a few days ago that a series of videos went viral on various social media accounts titled “Taking away the cow smuggler” wherein purported “gau rakshaks” are seen forcing a man into an SUV at gunpoint.

Two similar videos were posted which showed men carrying sticks and arms.

After the uproar and intervention of the Congress MLA, Aftab Ahmed, a case was registered.

Meanwhile, following an FIR in Nuh against “unidentified” men for allegedly roughing up and “nabbing” an alleged cow smuggler, “gau rakshaks” across the state have taken to the streets, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the same.

Claiming to be framed with “false” and “doctored” videos which went viral, the “rakshaks” have demanded the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter “for safeguarding their interests and reputation”. The tug-of-war of the videos has left entire district disturbed right before EID, with the police stepping up security.

“Who are they? What authority do they have to get into the house threatening people with guns and virtually abducting them. This vandalism in the name of cow saving is leading to huge resentment. What if villagers would have acted in angst? It would have been a major issue. There have been many instances of various groups going around armed, taking up the role of the police, which is unacceptable,” said Aftab Ahmed.

“We have done nothing wrong. They had not abducted anybody without police permission. The police were informed, but this man was trying to escape, so what should a citizen do in such a case? Cow smuggling is going out of hands. The man in video was caught removing the hide of a cow red-handed. Acting under political pressure, the “rakshaks” have been booked. We have started protests in all districts which will intensify if this FIR is not quashed,” said Acharya Yogender of the Gau Raksha Dal, Haryana.

Speaking to The Tribune, Sri Kant Marore, coordinator for the VHP and the Bjarang Dal in the area, said they won’t take this lying low.

“Media showed just a clip not the entire video. We were helping the police and will continue doing that. We are being threatened and are openly attacked and fired at by smugglers and the entire villages support them. We won’t take it,” he said.

SP Varun Singla said an FIR was registered on the basis of videos and the statements of the victims were being recorded. We would ensure peace and calm and no untoward incident would be tolerated.

#Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry