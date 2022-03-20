Gaushala chief thrashed

Karnal, March 19
Residents of Jundla village blocked the Karnal-Assandh road after an attack by two persons on Gopal Swami, in-charge of the local gaushala. They were demanding the arrest of both the accused. The situation remained tense for couple of hours and commuters had to face difficulties on the Karnal-Assandh road.
After assurance of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganga Ram Punia, they got pacified and lifted the blockade. “We have registered a case against two persons for attacking Gopal Swami. Teams have been sent to nab them. I have assured residents of their arrest,” said the SP.
As per the information, two persons Bablu and Rajnish of Jundla village attacked Gopal Swami when he was collecting donation for the gaushala on Friday. After this incident, villagers called a meeting and blocked the road. —
