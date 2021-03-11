Gender determination racket busted, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 28

The Health Department has busted an alleged sex determination racket as they arrested two persons for involvement in the activity. The team also recovered banned drugs from the accused, Nasib and Rajesh, both residents of Kaithal district.

The involvement of the ultrasound centre, in which the sex determination of the unborn child was done, is also being investigated.

The Health Department had got information about the duo, following which they formed a team to bust the racket. A decoy approached the duo in Kaithal and a deal of Rs 40,000 was finalised for determining the sex of the unborn child. An advance amount of Rs 25,000 was transferred to the duo’s bank account two days back and the remaining Rs 15,000 were handed over on Saturday.

In the morning today, the team members started following the decoy and the accused from Kaithal. They came to the ultrasound centre where the test was conducted. After the ultrasound, both the accused informed the decoy about the gender and went to the old bus stand where they were nabbed. The team also recovered Rs 14,000 from them.

Meanwhile, the authorities claimed that the ultrasound was conducted as per the laid procedure. Karnal Senior Medical Officer, Dr Sandeep Abrol, said, “We have got a case registered against Nasib and Rajesh under various Sections of the PCPNDT Act and the NDPS Act. The involvement of the ultrasound centre is also being investigated. We have also recovered Rs 14,000,” he added.