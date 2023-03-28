 Gender ratio at birth falls below 400 in 20 Kurukshetra villages : The Tribune India

Gender ratio at birth falls below 400 in 20 Kurukshetra villages

In Barachpur, 13 of 14 kids born in 2022 were boys

Gender ratio at birth falls below 400 in 20 Kurukshetra villages


Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 27

The gender ratio at birth in 20 villages of Kurukshetra in Haryana was recorded below 400 in 2022 while the district’s ratio dropped by 28 points from 921 in 2021 to 893 last year.

Alarmed at the decline given Haryana's gender ratio of 917 girls born per 1,000 boys, the district authorities have zeroed in on 80 of the 419 villages that have seen a decline in the ratio. A decision has been taken to hold monthly review meetings with auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and other health officials concerned.

Of the 20 villages on the district administration’s radar, Barachpur recorded an alarming gender ratio of 77 last year. Inhabited mostly by Scheduled Cates and Backward Classes, the village has a population of around 1,000. As per the Health Department’s data, 14 children were born in the village in 2022, of whom 13 were boys. The situation was different in 2021 when a gender ratio of 909 was recorded with the birth of 11 boys and 10 girls.

While a majority of the men in the village were out for work, women avoided speaking on the issue.

Some other “red zone” areas are Hinga Kheri (143), Prem Sonti (190), Alampur (222), Bapdi Colony (231), Throuli (267), Shri Nagar (286), Sultanpur (308), Kalal Mazra (333) and Kheri Saidan (375), according to official data. After recording a continuous rise in gender ratio for four years from 2017, Kurukshetra saw a decline from 938 in 2020 to 921 in 2021 and then to 893 in 2022.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said, “We have been conducting raids to check gender determination tests. Eight raids were conducted in 2022, of which four were in UP. Our efforts have started bearing fruit as the district’s gender ratio improved to 968 in February this year. The first quarter ratio is expected to be around 960.”

Dr Ramesh Sabharwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said, “A close watch is being kept on scan centres. We have got some leads and strict action will be initiated soon.”

Shantanu Sharma, DC, said they were focusing on the villages recording a dip in gender ratio for two consecutive years. “We will ascertain the reasons for the steep fall in gender ratio in Barachpur,” he said.

A Health Department spokesperson said the gender ratio in villages with a small number of births was “insignificant to be computed”. “Only villages with more than 5,000 population should be considered. There are villages where gender ratio exceeds 1,000 — Dyangla (7,000), Kalan (2,286), Malikpur (1,625), Jalbera (1,600), Jaladi Majra (1,364) and Sanghor (1,333),” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

2
Punjab

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

3
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

4
Amritsar

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

5
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

8
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman sworn in as Connecticut's first assistant police chief

10
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul’s disqualification

Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul's disqualification

18 parties attend dinner meet at kharge’s house

Rahul told to vacate house by April 23

Rahul told to vacate house by April 23

No data on offshore shell cos owned by Indians, says govt amid Adani row

No data on offshore shell cos owned by Indians, says govt amid Adani row

Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu

Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu

SSB steps up security along border

Fugitive’s guard ‘Fauji’ arrested

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested


Cities

View All

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

Ration stopped, rural areas’ beneficiaries stage protest

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann dedicates Rs 100 crore projects to Jalandhar as city braces for bypoll

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries