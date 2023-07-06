Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 5

A joint team of health officials from Kurukshetra and Sirsa districts have arrested one person for allegedly running a sex determination racket in Kurukshetra.

After conducting a raid, the team managed to nab Akash, a resident of Saharanpur, and recovered a portable ultrasound machine, while his accomplice Sukhdev, who is a private ambulance driver in Kurukshetra, managed to escape.

As per information, a deal for Rs 30,000 was fixed and Rs 5,000 was paid online in advance, while Rs 25,000 was paid in cash.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon Kurukshetra and nodal officer for PCPNDT Act, Dr Ramesh Sabharwal, said the health officials in Sirsa received a tip-off about the racket that was being run at Vishnu Colony in Kurukshetra. Acting swiftly, a decoy was arranged by the health officials and they contacted the Kurukshetra team. Akash and Sukhdev are repeat offenders and they have been nabbed twice in the past too.