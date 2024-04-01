Gender test racket busted, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 31

A joint Heath Department team of Sonepat and Baghpat busted a gender determination racket and arrested two persons, including a woman.

The accused were arrested after a raid at a boutique in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jaikishor said after getting information about gender determination test, a team, led by Dr Sumit Kaushik, PNDT nodal officer, was constituted to raid the boutique in Baghpat.

He said Dr Kaushik sent a decoy patient for gender determination and the patient contacted Munesh. Thereafter, the deal was finalised for Rs 15,000 and the payment was made.

Munesh took her to Trends boutique in Baghu village of Baghpat, where boutique owner Farman conducted an ultrasound test with a portable machine, he added.

Thereafter, a joint team of Sonepat and Baghpat Health Departments raided the boutique and arrested Munesh and Farman from the spot. The team also recovered Rs 15,000 from them.

The boutique was sealed and the accused were handed over to the police.

