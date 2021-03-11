Gensets available, yet students in 156 govt schools sweat it out

Ravinder Saini
Jhajjar, April 30
As many as 156 government schools in the district have generator sets — which can be used during unscheduled power cuts in the summer — but these are lying idle due to lack of maintenance or funds for diesel.
The schools where an RO system for clean potable water has been installed are worse off as the RO system does not work without electricity. Students have to wait for power supply to get water to drink.
Sources said the generator sets were provided by the headquarters to all government schools across the state some years ago so that those can be used in the case of power cut but later, these could not be utilised due to lack of maintenance.
“At present, in a majority of government schools in the state, these generator sets are non-functional. Their batteries are dead. A generator set is lying unused in our school. Initially, funds were allotted to buy diesel and to get its servicing done every year but the arrangement did not survive for long,” said a government teacher on the condition of anonymity.
Another teacher said power cuts were being imposed daily but the schools did not have any option for electricity, forcing the students to study in hot weather conditions.
The situation is worse in rural areas where the duration of power cuts is almost double compared to urban areas. “Electricity is required most at the peak of summer. Hence, the government should install solar panels in schools,” he suggested.
Meanwhile, the district administration has come forward to make these generator sets usable by getting their batteries changed and servicing done. It has approached corporate houses to bear the expenses.
“Some industrial houses are ready to make generator sets functional through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. We are also making all efforts to get all gensets rectified,” said Capt Shakti Singh, DC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull