Genuine demands of PWD workers will be met: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the reasonable demands of PWD mechanical workers working in the field would be fulfilled and directions had been given to the officers concerned in this regard.

A delegation of the PWD Mechanical Workers Union met Chautala today in Chandigarh. The delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands. The workers working in the field of the department demanded an increase in the allowances given to the drivers for uniforms, shoes etc. and lathis, blankets, batteries to the watchmen.

Chautala called the senior officers of the PWD Department on the spot and directed them to prepare a proposal after a departmental assessment and evaluation of the reasonable demands of the PWD workers.