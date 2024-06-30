Geology Dept detects illegal mining at Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 29

The Mines and Geology Department has detected a case of illegal mining in Bhagwanpur village of Yamunangar district.

As per department officials, owners of a screening plant were allegedly involved in the illegal mining. They have written to the SHO of Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Ambala, for lodging an FIR against the owners of the screening plant.

According to information, the Mines and Geology Department got an information over the phone from Ranjeetpur police post that illegal mining was going on in Bhagwanpur village.

Acting on the complaint, District Mining Officer (additional charge) Rajeev Dhiman formed a team, which carried out a spot inspection of the screening plants and adjoining land of those plants situated on the Bhagwanpur-Lohgarh Gurdwara road.

The team found evidence of fresh illegal mining and got information that the said mining was carried out by the owners of a screening plant.

As per the information, when the team conducted the inspection at the said screening plant also, it found about 850 MT of illegal gravel on the premises of the screening plant.

An officer of the Mining Department said the tenure of mining quarry Ranjitpur-Nagli-32 came to an end in 2023, therefore, the said screening plant was being run illegally.

The officer further said earlier they wrote a letter to the authorities of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Yamunanagar, on May 17, 2024, requesting them to cancel the consent to operate the said screening plant after their owners were found involved in illegal mining activities in the first week of May.

“We have recently written to the SHO of Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Ambala, requesting him to lodge an FIR against the owners of the said screening plant for illegal mining,” said Aman Kumar, Mining Inspector, Yamunanagar.

