Get Chintels to finish project in time, provide us rent: Flat-owners

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 24

Accusing the Chintels builder of not following the orders of the Supreme Court, residents of Chintels Paradiso have rejected the ‘redevelopment plan’ of the developer and sought rent along with reconstruction.

RWA members trying to stall solution Several residents have already accepted the plan. They had sent us an email, saying the RWA does not represent them in any way. Most of the RWA members are from Phase II and have been actively trying to stall the solution. All agreements have been made keeping the SC verdict in mind. — Developer, Chintels Paradiso

Following a meeting of residents, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) has appealed to the administration to step in and ensure that builder abides by the reconstruction mandate of the Supreme Court and fix a deadline to complete the project.

RWA president Rakesh Hooda said, “The builder is trying to override the Supreme Court’s orders. The top court ordered it to reconstruct society and pay the rent that residents have to incur in the meanwhile. The builder is not paying rent and now plans to redevelop the society.”

“According to the offer document sent to us, residents will not have a say in matters like the floor area ratio. This means that he will have the freedom to build as many towers as it likes and also decide on the size of flats. The court mandates rebuilding society exactly like it was. We want the builder to follow the building plan,” said the RWA president. He has also shot a letter to the ADC, asking the administration to either mediate reconstruction or draft the reconstruction plan.

The residents accuse the builder of not agreeing on paying the rent till reconstruction. In a demand letter sent to the administration, the residents have asserted that they would only pay Rs 1,000 per sq ft, as was decided earlier and not pay any GST in addition to this amount for re-construction.

The RWA claimed that the builder was buying time and stretching the issue to create pressure on residents to take his deal. The Chintels’ builder had sent a fresh plan to residents on March 18.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the developer said, “After the Supreme Court verdict, a negotiation team, comprising of residents of the affected flats, was formed. Several residents have already accepted the plan after the negotiations.”

“These residents also sent us an email specifically saying that the RWA does not represent them in any way. Most of the RWA members are from Phase II and have been actively trying to stall the solution. We stand with our commitment to rebuild the towers and all agreements have been made keeping the SC verdict in mind,” the developer added.

