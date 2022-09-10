‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

A heated ugly argument took place between the chairperson of the Haryana Women's Commission and a woman police officer during a meeting in Haryana over a discussion involving a marital dispute.

Fuming Renu Bhatia was seen shouting at the police officer and asked her to get out of the office. The incident was reported in Kaithal on Friday.

The video, which was recorded by a local journalist, showed Renu Bhatia saying, "You could have slapped him? Had the girl checked thrice. Get out, I don't want to hear anything, don’t answer back."

When the police officer tried to speak, she said, "SHO take her outside,” adding that, “You will face departmental inquiry.”

As the ugly spat continued, the police officer was physically removed later from the room by a colleague.

"We don't come here to get insulted," she is heard saying towards the end, while Bhatia says, "So you come here to get the girl insulted?"

The argument apparently began over the police officer's handling of a dispute between a husband and a wife.

"We got a case involving a husband and wife. The husband misbehaved several times with members of the commission and the police. The man wanted to leave the wife because according to him, she wasn't 'physically fit'," Bhatia later told the media.