Get rooted in culture, tradition: Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 12

Calling upon people to get rooted in tradition and cultural heritage, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said information about tradition and culture was being imparted to students in gurukuls, RSS shakhas and Vidya Bharati schools, but was missing in the current education policy.

“There is a great significance of tradition in our life. If we get to know that we are inheritors of brave people, we will become brave; if we presume that they always faced defeat, we, too, will become like that,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at Khanda Kheri village of the district after inaugurating the Bharat Mitra Stambh, he stated: “It is important to know about our past. We are citizens of Bharat, where our elders never conquered others, did not convert others, but imparted ‘Aryatva’. Arya is a sanskriti (culture),” he said, adding that the world was passing through difficult times, as families were falling apart.

The situation had become even more grim after Covid. “India’s situation in ‘kalyuga’ is much better than other countries. Family culture and relationships are intact here,” he said. The Bharat Mitra Pillar contained the cultural heritage of India and children should visit it, he added.

