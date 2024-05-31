Get set for 30-min Mahabharata show on haptic seats

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 30

To give a new experience to tourists at Kurukshetra, a ‘war zone’ is being developed for a 30-minute show on the great battle of Mahabharata at the Jyotisar Interpretation Centre.

Artwork depicting scenes from the epic being installed there. Two galleries are already open to public.

The project was conceptualised during the scripting of stories for the shows prepared to depict the great Indian epic and its characters at the interpretation centre. Over 40 stories have been prepared. An estimated Rs 240 crore is to be spent on the project.

Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana Tourism Corporation, said, “Jyotisar is an ambitious and dynamic project. During the scripting and finalisation of stories for the shows, it was decided to depict the battle of Mahabharata, and eventually a war zone was conceptualised. With the help of haptic chairs, sound effects, visualisation and various other advanced technologies, scenes from the epic will be showcased to recreate the atmosphere of the battles for visitors.”

Artwork depicting scenes from the epic being installed there. Two galleries are already open to public.

“Special equipment has been imported from other countries to develop the war zone. We have been making efforts to make it look realistic. It will be a one-of-a-kind show in the entire North region which will be showcased with the help of a projector. About 30 persons will be able to experience it in a slot of 30 minutes,” he added.

To showcase the great battle Special equipment has been imported from other countries to develop the ‘war zone’. It will be a one-of-a-kind show in the entire North region which will be showcased with the help of a projector. — Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana Tourism Corporation

The official said the visitors will get to know about the Kuru Vansh, they will know what led to Mahabharata. “Augmented reality, artificial intelligence, holographic images and other latest technologies will be used to depict the stories,” he said.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Mahabharata-themed Jyotisar interpretation centre project. Although the project was yet to be completed then, the government decided to open the project in a phased manner and two of the five galleries were opened for public.

The executive engineer said, “Efforts are being made to complete the project by June-end. After opening the entire centre, we will start working on introducing the same shows in other languages too for tourists.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra