Getting threats from vigilantes, says Ferozpur Jhirka legislator

Protesters block highway | Seek ban on cow protection force | 300 booked

Protesters block the Gurugram-Alwar highway near Ferozpur Jhirka on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram , February 24

Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, who raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha highlighting the patronage of the government to cow vigilantes, has received threats from “gau rakshaks”, who have also written a letter to the CM, demanding that the MLA be declared a traitor. Calling it a breach of his special privilege as a legislature, Khan will now complain to the Speaker.

Will not bow down

I have been raising the issue in the past also and have been getting constant threats. I have complained to the police many times, but no action has been taken. My children living abroad are scared. I will not bow down to them. — Mamman Khan, MLA, Ferozpur Jhirka

No one helping us

We cannot keep losing our dear ones to religious terrorism. It has been a week and they have done nothing against the key accused. Neither the police nor the leaders can help us, so we want the President to save the lives of Muslims that are being lost in Mewat. Farukh Mewati, a protester

Situation still tense

We managed to get them to vacate the highway. The situation is still tense and we may have more protests, so we have deputed additional force in the area. We have booked as many as 300 persons for protesting on the highway. Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh

Khan has allegedly been getting threat calls and hate messages are being circulated against him on social media.

“I have been raising the issue in the past also and have been getting constant threats. I have complained to the police many times, but no action has been taken. I am being threatened for speaking up in the Vidhan Sabha and my children living abroad are scared. I will not bow down to them,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed in the Ferozpur Jhirka block of Nuh today as a mob blocked the Alwar-Gurugram highway seeking a ban on the cow protection force. Protesting against the alleged cow vigilantism and recent murder of Nasir and Junaid, the Muslim protesters sought the President’s intervention to save their lives. As the situation started getting out of control, the police moved the protesters away. An additional force was called and deputed in the area due to the tension that was brewing up.

“We cannot keep losing our dear ones to this religious terrorism. It has been a week and they have done nothing against the key accused. Neither the police nor the leaders can help us, so we want the President to save the lives of the Muslims that were being lost in Mewat,” said one of the leading protesters, Farukh Mewati.

It was after the namaz today that over a hundred persons marched to the SDM office and submitted a memorandum. These people were soon joined by a mob of over a thousand people, who blocked the highway. They demanded the immediate arrest of all accused, compensation for the victims by the Haryana Government and a complete ban on the cow protection forces.

“We managed to get them to vacate the highway. The situation is still tense and we may have more protests, so we have deputed additional force in the area,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla. As many as 300 persons have been booked in the protest.

While a massive protest was witnessed at Ferozpur Jhirka, a similar march was stopped by the Rajasthan Police. Citing the law and order situation and threat to social harmony, the Bharatpur police issued notices to 12 persons.

“We had planned a peaceful protest today, but we were stopped. The police are letting the key accused off the hook. We see no hope of justice and now, our voice is being unheard,” said Jubair, a relative of Junaid.

IG Gaurav Srivastava, reacting to the allegations of letting Monu Manesar off the hook, said nobody was being favoured and he was still on the police radar.

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

