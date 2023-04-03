Gurugram admn tells top hospitals to treat BPL patients for free

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 2

In a step towards affordable and quality healthcare for the poor, the district administration has announced that top hospitals such as Fortis Memorial, Medanta and Artemis would be providing BPL (below poverty line) families with free treatment.

The three hospitals are required to reserve 20 per cent of their beds for EWS and BPL families, and set up separate counters for such patients because the land on which the hospitals have been built was given at discounted rates.

As per norms, if the treatment cost of a patient under the EWS/BPL category is up to Rs 5 lakh, the entire amount will be waived. If the cost is between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, the patient will bear only 10 per cent of the amount. If the amount is more than Rs 10 lakh, the patient will have to shell out 30 per cent of it.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited Medanta, Fortis and Artemis hospitals on Saturday to oversee the arrangements.

The Artemis Hospital management informed the DC that a dedicated counter for the EWS and BPL families had been set up.

Representatives of the Health Department will be present at the counters on behalf of the state government and help the beneficiaries in the treatment process.

The three hospitals have agreed to the district administration’s directive, but highlighted lack of such beneficiaries.

According to the data submitted to the district administration, not more than 10 EWS/BPL patients approach the three hospitals every month.

The hospitals have been asked to put up information boards about the facility for the EWS and BPL families. The administration is planning an awareness campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said “People holding Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu and BPL cards can directly visit private hospitals for treatment. In case of emergency, the priority will be to treat the patient. Paperwork will be done later. Since there is lack of awareness, the district administration will start targeting those areas where beneficiary families live in large numbers.”

