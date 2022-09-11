Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Mukesh Ranjan &

Sanjay Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the probe against Jilian Consultants India Pvt Ltd, allegedly involved in incorporating fake companies for its Chinese clients, to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) following allegations that the Gurugram police failed to cooperate with the raiding team, sources said.

The raids conducted on September 8 and 9 by the officials of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) allegedly found evidence of forming of approximately 500 shell companies throughout India, especially in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, for money laundering.

Sources in the government said the officials from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the MCA obtained a search warrant to raid the premises of Jilian consultants, whose directors have been identified as Wan Jun (also known as Alina), a Chinese national, and Dorste, a native of Himachal Pradesh.

In order to conduct further searches at the residences of the directors of the company and detain them, the officials of the ROC from Delhi on the evening of September 8 went to DLF police station, Gurugram, to get an FIR registered and arrest them, sources said.

However, the Station House Officer (SHO) initially “dilly-dallied” for hours saying he did not get clearance from the Commissioner of Police (CP office), the sources said, adding that after much persuasion an FIR could be registered late in the night. The sources alleged that the accused persons (the two directors of the company) by then had slipped away and on September 9, the accused were located in Bihar, but the Gurugram police appeared reluctant and failed to take any action. The sources said later on September 9, the ROC made a request to the MHA to transfer the case to SFIO. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told The Tribune, “The police are fully cooperating. This is an economic offence and for further investigation, we need to have relevant documents and the same have been sought.”

The Gurugram CP said a SIT has been formed under DCP (South) Upasana, who is the head of the Economic Offences Wing, Gurugram.