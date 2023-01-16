Gurugram railway station to get world-class upgrade

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 15

After decades of waiting, Gurugram railway station is finally set to get an upgrade fit for the millenium city.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the upgrade.

This station upgrade is a lighthouse project and is being developed on modular concept in which pre-engineered and pre-fabricated construction will be used, significantly reducing the time taken to complete the project.

Once the technique is established, it will be replicated at all the station development works to be carried out on the Indian railway network. That's why this project is being called "lighthouse project".

Pre-bid meeting will be held on January 16 and the last date of e-bid submission is February 28. The station will be upgraded using an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model, at a tentative cost of Rs 215 crore.