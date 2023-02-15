Gurugram society residents turn to police as villagers block road

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 14

Around 500 families of the condominium named Winter Hills 7 have moved the police after their only access road was blocked by local villagers causing inconvenience to those living in the society. The villagers have accused the condominium authorities of illegally using the village land for road and have blocked it. No resolution had been reached till filing of the report.

The residents have accused the builder of duping them by not giving access road and the Director, Town and Country Planning and Manesar Municipal Corporation of turning a blind eye to their woes.

“This society project is developed by M/s Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd, M/s Jan Priya Build Estate Pvt Ltd and M/s Uppal Housing Pvt Ltd jointly called “Builder”. All flat buyers have paid 100 per cent EDC /IDC, stamp duty, service taxes and all other taxes to the builder as well as local civic bodies, but even after three years of occupation granting, not a single legal motorable approach road to connect the society with any main road or Gurugram is provided by the builder or by the local authorities concerned. We are using an illegal makeshift passage “kutcha /jugaad rasta” to commute to the main city, which becomes a pool of mud when it is waterlogged during rains and makes this totally non-commutable, this inconveniences those living in the society,” said society representative Sikander Boparai.

He said the kuccha raasta being used is of local villagers who time and again go ahead and dig the road or block it with tractor- trailers.

According to those living in the society, women are more are vulnerable and face extreme situations while commuting .

However, the villagers insist that their land has been illegally transformed into access road without any legal purchase or agreement.

The police is investigating the complaint while the DC has ordered a probe in to the matter and summoned the builder.