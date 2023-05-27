G’gram to conduct next round of structural audit of highrises

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 26

The Gurugram administration has decided to carry out the second round of the structural audit of high-rise societies allegedly involving substandard construction practices.

Issuing the orders to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), DC Nishant Kumar Yadav asked officials to review the pending 60 applications and shortlist the 20 worst-affected societies and start the audit.

Chintels, residents reach agreement With 80% of affected residents of Chintels Paradiso accepting the compensation offer from the builder, the year-long deadlock between them has ended. Residents of the collapsed Tower D and structurally unfit Towers E and F have started preparations to vacate their houses. Meanwhile, the ban on the registration of properties developed by the builder has been lifted, and this is likely to hasten the compensation process.

“We have already audited 15 societies. It was found out that the majority of issues could be resolved by carrying out the necessary repair work. We now have 60 pending applications, which will be reviewed and the process will start soon,” said Yadav.

It may be noted here that after a floor at the Chintels Paradiso society collapsed in February last year, leaving two persons dead, panic gripped residents of the majority of highrises in the city. They expressed fears over the structural quality of the highrises they resided in.

Numerous applications were received and after a review, the district administration prepared a list of housing projects for a structural audit, on the basis of the complaints received from homebuyers during the past two years.

These complaints were divided into three categories — moderate, severe and critical. Most of these residential societies are located along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road.

After the completion of the first phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums, the report was submitted to the district administration in December 2022. Problems such as seepage in basements and plaster peeling off the walls in balconies were reported from most of the societies during the first phase of the audit.