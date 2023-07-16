Ghaggar flows above danger level in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, July 15

With the raging Ghaggar still flowing above the danger mark, the Kaithal administration is finding it difficult to plug the breach in a ring bundh near Bhatia village. This has led to flooding of several villages and thousands of acres of agricultural land. At present, around 30 villages and thousands of acres of farm lands are inundated.

With the danger level set at 24 feet, the river is flowing foot above it. Army personnel as well as NDRF teams and various departments have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the stranded people, by providing them medical facilities and food. “We will expedite the work to plug the breach in the bundh as soon as the water level recedes. We have been ensuring all kinds of facilities to the people living in waterlogged areas. Over 165 persons have been shifted to relief camps,” said Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Sharma.

“We are monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas. Health Department teams have been holding camps in villages for check-ups of residents and fogging is also being done in villages to check the spread of diseases. Efforts are being made to ensure supply of potable water and power supply is restored at the earliest,” said Sharma.

Kaithal SP Abhishek Jorwal said police personnel have been deployed in different villages to assist people.

#Kaithal