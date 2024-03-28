Ghaziabad, Noida begin framing norms to enforce ban on ‘ferocious’ dog breeds

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 27

The two NCR cities of Noida and Ghaziabad are set to implement a ban on the import, breeding and sale of 23 dog breeds that are considered ‘ferocious’.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued directions to implement the ban as per the Union Government’s circular banning 23 ‘aggressive’ dog breeds. Thus, civic bodies of Noida and Ghaziabad are proceeding to frame norms to implement the ban and manage existing pets.

Meanwhile, Haryana is still dragging its feet on the issue of banning the 23 breeds. Gurugram and Faridabad Municipal Corporations continue to sleep over the issue despite collectively reporting an average of 3,000 dog-bite cases each month.

Haryana Govt’s policy awaited }The implementation of ban needs a proper policy regarding what to do about breeding centres and animals in these centres. There should also be clear instructions on the fate of existing pets. We are waiting for a detailed policy by the Haryana Government as only then will people abide by the same. — A senior Faridabad MC official

Speaking to The Tribune, Urban Local Bodies Director Yashpal Yadav said the Centre’s circular had already been sent to all districts and the ball was now in the court of local civic authorities.

Dr Singla, Medical Officer, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, said the authority was waiting for state directives to implement the ban.

“The implementation of the ban needs a proper policy regarding what to do about breeding centres and animals in these centres. There should be clear instructions on the fate of the existing pets. We are waiting for a detailed policy by the state government as only then will people abide by the same,” a senior official of the Faridabad MC said.

The two cities of Haryana have no official record of breeding centres and are yet to achieve 100 per cent pet registration.

According to the Central Government’s circular, the banned breeds include pit bull terrier, rottweiler and dogo argentino, American bulldog, tosa inu, akita and fila brasileiro.

The ban also extends to dogs crossbred with any of these breeds. The list of banned breeds issued by the Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Ministry on March 12 also mentioned terriers, wolf dog and mastiffs (boerbulls).

These three are larger categories of dogs and it isn’t clear which of their breeds have been banned. It is claimed that all existing dogs of these breeds would be sterilised and allowed to live the rest of their natural lives with their owners.

“Dog-bite incidents have been on the rise and in many cases, people have lost their lives in these dog attacks. Invariably, dogs involved in fatal attacks are of foreign, mixed or cross breeds. After deliberations, the Central Government has zeroed in on 23 dog breeds that are considered ferocious and dangerous for humans and has recommended the ban,” said SP Pandey, Veterinary Officer, Ghaziabad.

It may be noted that animal activists have already challenged the ban in three High Courts and said it is not possible to implement this ban. They have demanded an expert review of orders and subsequent implementation in a phased manner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Gurugram #Uttar Pradesh