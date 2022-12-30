Girdawari app to be upgraded: CS

Chandigarh, December 29
Laying stress on the linking of farmers’ Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with land records, Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal today directed officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Revenue Department to expedite the process to implement the AgriStack project in the state.
The CS gave these directions during the meeting of the steering committee for the development of AgriStack here today. Strategic Adviser and Chief Knowledge Officer to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Rajeev Chawla joined the meeting through video conferencing.
Kaushal further directed officials of the Revenue Department to complete the work of geo-referencing of villages and GIS-based real time crop survey across the state till March 31, 2023.
He asked officials to further upgrade the e-Girdawari application to incorporate digital cadastral maps and photographs of the field.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...