Girdawari app to be upgraded: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Laying stress on the linking of farmers’ Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with land records, Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal today directed officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Revenue Department to expedite the process to implement the AgriStack project in the state.

The CS gave these directions during the meeting of the steering committee for the development of AgriStack here today. Strategic Adviser and Chief Knowledge Officer to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Rajeev Chawla joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Kaushal further directed officials of the Revenue Department to complete the work of geo-referencing of villages and GIS-based real time crop survey across the state till March 31, 2023.

He asked officials to further upgrade the e-Girdawari application to incorporate digital cadastral maps and photographs of the field.