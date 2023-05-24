Girls all the way in Sonepat, Panipat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 23

Two girls of Sonepat district and one of Panipat brought laurels to their families and the district by cracking the civil services examination.

Nidhi Kaushik of Omaxe City secured the 88th rank, while Mansi Dahiya of Sector 23 in Sonepat secured the 178th rank. Besides, Muskan Khurana of Model Town in Panipat secured the 98th rank in the exam.

Nidhi secured the 286th rank in 2021 and tried to improve her rank but couldn’t succeed. Nidhi again started preparing for the exam and cracked it with 88th rank this time.

Mansi Dahiya of Sector 23 cracked the exam in her second attempt and got the 178th rank. Her father Karambir Singh Dahiya is working in a multinational company in Gurugram, while her mother Radha Devi is doing a job in Delhi.

In Panipat, Muskan Khurana cleared the exam in her third attempt and secured the 98th rank. I faced several challenges during the preparations, but finally achieved success, said Muskan.

Muskan did her schooling from Vidya Devi Jindal School in Hisar, graduation from Indraprastha College in Delhi and postgraduation from GNU in political science and is presently pursuing PHD in international affairs.