Girls keep up the tradition, beat boys by 10% margin

Class XII state board results

Arts stream topper Mansi Saini celebrates her achievement with her family members and schoolteachers in Rohtak. Manoj Dhaka



Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 15

Keeping up the tradition, girl students outshone boys in Class XII in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) result by a margin of nearly 10 per cent. While girl students had a success rate of 87.11%, boys’ pass percentage was 76.43. The overall result stood at 81.65%. BSEH Chairman Dr VP Yadav said the results were available on the official website of the Board www.bseh.org.in.

Rohtak girl is topper in humanities

  • Mansi Saini, daughter of a Rohtak-based photographer Dharmender Saini, secured the third rank in the state but topped in the humanities stream. The Rohtak girl got 99.2 per cent marks by scoring 496 marks out of 500
  • She attributed her achievement to her parents and teachers. “I studied for eight hours a day and stayed away from social media.
  • My parents supported me a lot,” said Mansi Saini, who wants to be an IAS officer and serve society

The chairman said out of the 257,116 students who appeared in the exams, 209,093 students cleared the examinations. Among the 1,25,696 female students, 1,09,491 students were declared pass. Among the 1,31,420 male students, 1,00,442 students passed the exams. He said girl students outperformed male students by 10.68% in terms of pass percentage.

A girl from Bhiwani’s Siwani town, Nancy, topped the examination by scoring 498 marks out of 500. Nancy, a student of the commerce stream, said she wanted to become a chartered accountant. Daughter of a trader Harpal Bansal, who runs a shop in their 65 square yard house in Siwani town of Bhiwani district, Nancy said she got support of her teachers and parents in preparation for the examinations.

Karnal girl Jasmeet brings laurels

  • Jasmeet Kaur, a student of Sant Nikka Singh Public School, Karnal city, secured the overall second position. She scored 497 in the commerce subject and perfect 100 in three subjects accounts, business study & computer
  • Jasmeet’s father Harvinder Pal is a driver and her mother Manjeet Kaur is a teacher in a private school. Jasmeet wants to become a chartered accountant

Apart from Nancy, another commerce student Jasmeet Kaur from Karnal secured the second position (497/500) (commerce). In the medical stream, Kanuj from Jhajjar district jointly secured third position with Mansi Saini from Rohtak (arts stream) and Priya from Hisar (commerce stream) by securing 496 marks out of 500.

