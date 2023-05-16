Girls top all 3 streams in Haryana Class 12 result

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 15

The girl students have once again outshone boys in Class 12, the result of which was declared today by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The pass percentage of girls was 87.11, while that of boys 76.43. The overall result stood at 81.65 per cent.

Nancy of Bhiwani’s Siwani was declared the overall topper as well as in commerce stream. She scored 498 marks out of 500 (99.6 per cent). In science stream, Kanuj of Jahangirpur village in Jhajjar topped by scoring 496 marks (99.2 per cent), while Mansi Saini of Rohtak stood first with 496 marks (99.2 per cent) in humanities.

BSEH Chairman VP Yadav said of 2,57,116 students who appeared in the exams, 2,09,093 remained successful. Of 1,25,696 girl students, 1,09,491 declared passed and from among 1,31,420 boys, 1,00,442 cleared the exams. He said the pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys by 10.68. He said government schools achieved a pass percentage of 80.66, while private ones recorded 83.23 per cent success. In rural areas, the pass percentage was 83.51 and in urban, it was 77.79.