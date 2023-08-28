Bhagavad Gita advocates human values, says expert

Kurukshetra, August 27
A one-day national conference on “Bhagavad Gita: Explorations into World Literature” was organised by the department of humanities and social sciences at NIT Kurukshetra recently.
Prof BV Ramana Reddy, director of the institute, in his presidential address emphasised on the intrinsic importance of human values and moral principles advocated by the Bhagavad Gita in shaping individual’’s life.
Prof SD Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor of the HPU, Shimla, in his discourse delved into the profound significance of Bhagavad Gita in world literature. He meticulously explored concepts such as “tapo gun” and “rajo gun,” delving deep into their meanings. Prof Sharma also elucidated the significance of time as depicted in ancient texts and discussed the Bhagavad Gita’s influence on western literature, showcasing its enduring global impact.
