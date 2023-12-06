Gita ‘constitution’ of life lessons: Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Terming the Gita as a “constitution” that imparts life lessons, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said the International Gita Mahotsav will take place from December 7 to December 24 in Kurukshetra and will be marked by various functions.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said Assam would participate as a partner state in the event. The state government had worked on the lines of PM Modi’s suggestion to make Kurukshetra a centre for the learning of the Gita and made it an international affair. “There are plans to organise the mahotsav in the US in April,” he said.

The main programme would commence on December 17 and would be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He would also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. Khattar said the mahotsav fair was progressing towards self-sustainability.

#Kurukshetra #Manohar Lal Khattar