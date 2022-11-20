Gita Mahotsav begins with crafts fair in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 19

The seventh edition of International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 started on a grand scale with the Saras and Crafts fair on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Amid chants of “shalokas” and confluence of “dhol” and “nagadas”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kick-started the celebrations. The artists dressed in traditional attires gave him a rousing welcome. The CM met the artists and craftsmen.

The fair started on November 19 and it will conclude on December 6. The cultural events of the festival will be organised from November 29 to December 4.

The Chief Minister said, “Thousands of years ago, Lord Krishna delivered the sermon of Gita on the land of Kurukshetra and even today the message and teachings hold the same relevance as they did then. Never before has such a grand opening of the fair been witnessed. Earlier, the event used to be organised as Gita Jayanti, but over the years it has been gradually turned into an International Gita Mahotsav. Not only in Kurukshetra, but the mahotsav is celebrated in different countries too and it will be further expanded to more countries.”

“The way the Kumbh fair has developed over the years, the International Gita Mahotsav is also being developed gradually. We are also ensuring the participation of a large number of social and religious organisations in organising the mahotsav”, he added. The CM said, “Around 600 stalls have been set up. Artists and craftsmen from across the country and self-help groups have reached here to display their skills and products. There is a good demand for the crafts of Haryana and we are focusing on providing a platform to the craftsmen so that the tourists can see Haryana’s art and the artists. Their work will be in demand and it will provide employment to local people. Foreign tourists from 25 countries are expected to visit the IGM.”

The CM said the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will attend the mahotsav on November 29, and she will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects in the state.

The CM was accompanied by Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, the member secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board, Vijay Singh Dahiya, the honorary secretary of the KDB, Madan Mohan Chhabra, and several other officials.

Over 230 craftsmen, including 48 national and state awardees from across the country, have reached to showcase their art. While a majority of the craftsmen were seen setting up their stalls and thousands of visitors had thronged the Brahma Sarovar to attend the fair on Day one.