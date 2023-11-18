Gita Mahotsav from Dec 7

Chandigarh, November 17
The upcoming International Gita Mahotsav, scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra from December 7 to 24, promises a grand celebration of cultural and spiritual significance. The main events will be held from December 17 to 24.
An official spokesperson highlighted the integral role played by religious and social organisations in the success of the mahotsav. Emphasising the need for active participation, he urged all institutions to adorn religious spaces, creating a lasting impression on visitors from India and abroad.
