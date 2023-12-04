Gita Mahotsav takes off with marathon in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 3

Hundreds of participants gathered at the Purushottam Pura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar early in the morning to participate in Gita Marathon, organised as part of International Gita Mahotsav celebrations, here in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha flagged off the marathon, jointly organised by the district administration, Kurukshetra Development Board and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. In the men’s category, Arif Ali from Rohtak won the 10 km run and got Rs 31,000 cash award. Rohit of Sonepat and Parmjeet of Rohtak secured the second and third spots, respectively, and got Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 cash awards. In the women’s category, Anjali from Kurukshetra won the 5-km run and got Rs 31,000 cash award. Rimpi from Ambala and Neha from Rohtak secured the second and third spot, respectively, and got Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 cash awards.Besides the winners, Sourav, Mukesh, Ravi, Sumit, Nikhil, Vikash and Gourav in the men’s category and Vijeta, Simran, Ritika, Gunjan, Mehak and Harshita in the women’s category were awarded Rs 2,100 each as consolation prizes.

MLA Subhash Sudha said, “Hundreds of youngsters participated in the marathon. With it, the Gita Mahotsav celebrations have started in Kurukshetra. Besides Haryana, some y oungsters from other states also participated in the marathon.”

