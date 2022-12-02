Gita teaches life mgmt: Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 1

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav today said, “Shrimad Bhagwad Gita is a book of life management. It teaches us how to make oneself a karmayogi.”

Speaking at the valedictory function of the seventh International Gita Seminar at the university’s Senate Hall on Thursday, he said, “Gita is a philosophy that guides a hermit living in a quiet and secluded forest, a soldier fighting a moral dilemma and a common man struggling indeterminacies of life.”

He said, “Gita teaches us external as well as internal management in our lives. Besides teaching us to do our karma without any desire for fruit, it also tells us about management of anger, jealousy, stress and depression.”

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the university had been successfully organising the International Gita Seminar since 2016. “It has helped in disseminating the teachings and lessons of Gita to the entire world,” he said.

Dr Venu Govinda Raju, vice-president of the Centre for Unified Biometrics University of Buffalo, said Gita and its teachings were as relevant today as these were thousands of years ago. “Peace and harmony can be achieved in this world only when injustice is abolished. The question must be addressed both internally and externally,” he added.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand said in the land of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna gave the message of Gita to the world 5,159 years ago. The welfare of the world was possible only by adopting this book in life, he said.

Earlier, the Director of International Seminar Prof Tejinder Sharma presented the report of the three-day seminar. The guests also released a souvenir on the occasion.

MP Nayab Singh Saini, MLA Subhash Sudha, Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Honorary Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board Madan Mohan Chhabra were also present on the occasion.