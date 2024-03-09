Gita Vidya Mandir Girls College shines at flower fest

Sonepat: A team of Gita Vidya Mandir (GVM) Girls College won 14 prizes, including 10 first prizes, during the Rang-Bahar flower festival organised by the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. Dr OP Paruthi, president, and Dr Manjula Spah, principal, congratulated the winners and appreciated the performance of college gardeners Sanjay, Ram Ajur, Rajender, Asharfi Lal, Sudhir, Vicky and students Mansi, Meenakshi, Bhawna and Sarita on the occasion.

Seminar on sustainable development

Karnal: The Women Development Centre and Departments of Zoology and Commerce at Dyal Singh College, Karnal, jointly organised a student seminar on 'Sustainable Development Goals' to mark International Women's Day. Students from all streams presented their papers on the topic. The college Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar, said such competitions hone the research skills of students. Aaditya Rana bagged the first position, while Bodhita stood second and Sanya third. Himani got the consolation prize.

International conference at GJUST

Hisar: A two-day international conference on 'Emerging Goals and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Technology and Allied Sciences' will be organised by the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on March 20 and 21. The chairperson of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Professor Sumitra Singh, said the last date for registration of participants in the conference is March 15.

