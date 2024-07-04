 Give priority to works of BJP cadre: Haryana CM to officials : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Give priority to works of BJP cadre: Haryana CM to officials

Give priority to works of BJP cadre: Haryana CM to officials

Says if officials try to ignore workers, they will be forced to make the rounds of Chandigarh

Give priority to works of BJP cadre: Haryana CM to officials

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other leaders at a public event in Sirsa on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 3

Directing government officials to attend BJP workers and get their justifiable works done in the first instance whenever they visit their offices, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said, “If anyone tries to ignore the workers, the officer concerned will be forced to make the rounds of Chandigarh.”

Addressing party workers at the multi-purpose hall in Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, the Chief Minister said workers were the backbone of the party and they would not be ignored.

Saini welcomes Ex-BJP leader into party fold

  • Former BJP leader Rajinder Singh Desujodha, who had left the party in 2019 after he was denied the ticket from the Kalanwali (reserved) Assembly segment in Sirsa district, rejoined the saffron party in the presence of the Chief Minister on Wednesday.
  • Desujodha had contested the 2019 Assembly poll on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket, but he lost the elections to Congress candidate Shishpal Singh.
  • Desujodha had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly poll on the BJP ticket.

In a message to the government officials, Saini said, “If any party worker comes to you with a valid request, do the work right away. If any officer makes the workers run from one place to another, and a complaint reaches me, I will make that officer run to Chandigarh,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the Chief Minister said Congress leaders always “spread” lies and confusion. He told the party workers to reach out to the people and “expose the lies being spread” by the Congress. “People still remember the kind of harassment they had to face for a gas cylinder and basic facilities, including water and electricity, during the Congress regime,” he added.

Saini said sarpanches would now be able to get development work done up to Rs 21 lakh in their respective villages. Families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being given free solar panels, he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated five projects worth Rs 10 crore and laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 67.66 crore.

The Chief Minister said the state government was continuously working for the welfare of the poor and deprived. “The schemes implemented for the betterment of the underprivileged have brought changes to their lives. As a result of decisions taken for systemic changes, people are now getting the benefits of schemes on their doorsteps. The government has taken several steps for the education of poor children, to provide treatment to the needy and increase the income of the poor,” he added.

The Chief Minister said under the Haryana Mukhyamantri Shehri and Gramin Awas Yojana, houses are being provided to the poor.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#BJP #Hisar #Nayab Singh Saini


