Give relief to farmers in 15 days: Selja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Kumari Selja, president, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, has said farmers in the state were suffering due to rain and hailstorm, inflation and anti-farmer policies of the BJP-JJP government.

She said, “Frequent rain and hailstorms have broken the backbone of farmers. It has caused heavy damage to the crops. The Congress demands from the state government that the farmers should be compensated for their loss within 15 days by immediately getting a special girdawari conducted.”

In a statement, Kumari Selja said that farmers were on the verge of ruin due to damage caused to crops in two consecutive seasons. Earlier, they suffered big loss in paddy and cotton crops and now, wheat, mustard and vegetable crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm.

She said the central and state governments were bent on ruining farmers.

“Right from selling their crops in mandi till getting its payment, farmers have to suffer at every point. —