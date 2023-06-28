Give report on tasks done by kids in vacations, Haryana Education Department tells parents

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 27

For the first time, the Education Department has told the parents to evaluate their children, studying in the government schools from class I to V, on the basis of their general awareness, involvement in domestic chores, capability of identifying daily-use household products, remembering important numbers and moral values.

For holistic growth The students were told to perform different tasks and the parents were in the role of mentors. It was an attempt to give experience learning to the children. Questionnaires have been circulated to the parents and they have been asked to give marks as instructed in different categories. Sudhir Kalra, district elementary education officer

The department has prepared and circulated separate question papers for each class and has told the parents to complete the evaluation between June 28 and June 30.

As per information, focusing on experience-based learning, the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad had given tasks like observing the change in weather conditions, noting the reading of the power meter, remembering phone numbers of family members, identifying emojis, spices, products of different brands and their logos, helping family members in domestic chores, assisting grandparents and listening stories from them, as holiday homework to the children.

Besides, the children were told to calculate how much fuel, electricity and water were being consumed in a month, and tell about their visit to post office, bus stand, railway station and banks etc.

An official said usually teachers said that parents of the government schools students don’t take much interest in the studies of their children, and just a repetition of the work done in the classrooms used to be given as homework for holidays. So it was decided by the department to increase the involvement of the parents in the studies of the children as the parents were told to get these tasks completed under their observation. The question papers are based on the tasks assigned in the summer vacation homework and the parents will give numbers of their children on the basis of their performance.

Amit Chhabra, district president, Rajkiya Prathmik Adhyapak Sangh, said, “Before the holidays, a parents-teacher meeting was held in which the parents were apprised of the homework being given to the students, as this time attempt was made by the department to give experience-based homework to the children instead of just focusing on book-based knowledge.”